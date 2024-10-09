The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Whitney Rose will not appear on Watch What Happens Live this week as her 14-year-old daughter, Bobbie, remains in hospital.

Whitney, 38, was scheduled to appear on Bravo’s late-night show on Wednesday, October 9, however a rep for the network confirmed to People one day prior that the reality star will remain by her daughter’s side in the ICU. Whitney revealed on Monday, October 7, that Bobbie was taken by ambulance to the ICU for severe asthma exacerbation the previous day.

The outlet added that Whitney’s RHOSLC costar, Mary Cosby, will step into Whitney’s place during Wednesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, which is typically filmed live in studio on Wednesday nights.

Whitney shared a health update on Bobbie via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 8. “Thank you to everyone who has continued to reach out and check in on Bobbie Rose,” she wrote. “We are still in the ICU but she has finally seen a bit of improvement. She still has a long way to go, so no official updates yet.”

The post continued, “Thank you for all of your prayers, they are felt and working. Thank you for understanding our desire for privacy at this time, as you can imagine this has been very stressful. Bobbie is so brave and strong. Thank you to everyone here is [sic] Primary Children’s Hospital. You all are earth angels!”

The update was accompanied by a photo of Bobbie smiling for the camera in an image snapped during far less stressful times.

Whitney shares Bobbie and a son, Brooks, 11, with her husband Justin Rose. Whitney is also a stepmother to Justin’s adult sons, Austin, Christopher and Trey, from a previous marriage.

On the day Bobbie was taken into hospital, Justin, 55, shared an Instagram video of his daughter being loaded into an ambulance via a stretcher. He captioned the on Sunday, October 6, clip, “Thoughts and prayers for a baby girl today. Struggling with her breathing.”

RHOSLC fans were first introduced to Whitney, a jewelry designer, in November 2020 when she played a part in launching the series. The cameras have also provided viewers with a glimpse into her family life, focusing on Whitney’s solid relationship with Justin at various points.

Whitney told Us Weekly in September 2023 that Justin has proved to be her rock. “Look at what he supported me through with my own family, my dad, my healing journey, just being a housewife, starting my business, my kids,” she said at the time. “I mean, he’s so supportive.”

On May 13, Justin shared praise of his own via Instagram in a touching Mother’s Day post. “Happy Mother’s Day @whitneywildrose as beautiful inside as out!” he captioned a carousel of images. “Thank you for being so amazing [to] all our children!!”