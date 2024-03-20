The name’s Taylor-Johnson … Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

After years of speculation about who might replace Daniel Craig as the next James Bond, The Sun reported in March 2024 that Taylor-Johnson received a formal offer for the role.

Audiences last saw Bond in 2021’s No Time to Die, which was Craig’s swan song.

Here’s what you need to know about Taylor-Johnson before he possibly makes his debut as 007:

What Has Aaron Taylor-Johnson Said About Portraying James Bond?

One week before he was reportedly offered the role of the fictional spy, Taylor-Johnson played coy when asked about his potential portrayal of Bond.

“I find it charming and wonderful that people see me in the role,” he said during a March 2024 interview with Numero. “I take it as a great compliment.”

Days later, Taylor-Johnson evaded questions about the project during an interview with Rolling Stone UK.

“I can only really talk about the things I’m going to show and tell,” he said.

Does Aaron Taylor-Johnson Have Experience as an Action Star?

The English actor proved his action hero chops as the titular character in the 2010 superhero movie Kick-Ass and its 2013 sequel, Kick-Ass 2. He then played Quicksilver/Pietro Maximoff in the 2015 Marvel film Avengers: Age of Ultron before returning to the action genre in 2022’s Bullet Train. He’ll be in another comic book adaptation when he headlines Kraven the Hunter, due in theaters August 2024.

Taylor-Johnson suffered a gnarly injury while filming Bullet Train, due to the “crazy mad Keto diet” he was on at the time.

“I got all scrawny and lean for this, so I basically had low blood sugar levels. We were in a fight sequence and I get drop-kicked across the room,” he told Variety in August 2022. “And the one sharp bit of the corner where there wasn’t any padding took a chunk out of my hand. And I literally went wham — passed out. And then I came back and was like, ‘Should we go again?’ And they were like ‘No, no, no. You gotta go get stitches at the hospital.’ So, then I spent the night in the hospital.”

What Other Movies Has Aaron Taylor-Johnson Been In?

Taylor-Johnson’s acting credits are not limited to action flicks.

His other roles include a teen heartthrob in the 2008 romantic comedy Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, a Russian count in the 2012 historical drama Anna Karenina, and a sadistic gang leader in the 2016 thriller Nocturnal Animals, for which he earned a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture.

Is Aaron Taylor-Johnson Married?

Aaron met filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson, then called Sam Taylor-Wood, in 2009 on the set of their film, Nowhere Boy. At the time, Aaron was 18 and Sam was 42. The pair tied the knot in 2012 and subsequently changed their last names to Taylor-Johnson.

Does Aaron Taylor-Johnson Have Kids?

Aaron and Sam welcomed daughters Wylda and Romy in 2010 and 2012, respectively. The actor is also a stepfather to Sam’s two daughters from a previous marriage, Angelica (born in June 1997) and Jessie (born in September 2005), who are both closer in age to Aaron (born in June 1990) than he is to Sam (born in March 1967).

During an August 2023 interview with Esquire, Aaron said that he “knew [he] was going to be a young father” by the time he was 10 or 11.

“Teeangers, man. I’ve got teenagers,” he quipped.