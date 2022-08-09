Aaron Taylor-Johnson: Brad Pitt Keeps 'S--t List' of Actors to Avoid

Spilling secrets! Aaron Taylor-Johnson couldn’t help but gush over working with Brad Pitt on the new film Bullet Train — and he’s hoping to avoid making the actor’s “s–t list.”

“He is in a new chapter of his life, I think,” the U.K. native, 32, said of Pitt, 58, during the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland earlier this month, per Variety.

Taylor-Johnson went on to praise the Oscar winner for being “humble and gracious” to fellow cast members while filming the action comedy, which also stars Sandra Bullock, Joey King and Brian Tyree Henry. “He just wants to bring light and joy into the world and be around people who are there to have a good time,” the Nowhere Boy actor added. “You work with many actors and after a while you start making notes: ‘I am definitely not working with this person ever again.’ Brad has this list too: the ‘good’ list and the ‘s–t’ list.”

Bullet Train was directed by Pitt’s former stunt double David Leitch and boasts a star-studded roster of stars — and Taylor-Johnson isn’t the only one who loved learning from the Fight Club actor. During an interview with Comic Book ahead of the movie’s premiere, Henry, 40, reflected on facing off against Pitt in the zany flick.

“It’s really — let me tell you, something incredibly distracting [is] Brad Pitt’s hair,” the Atlanta star joked. “It’s really annoying. Like, the very final part of the movie where we’re in the train car together and, you know, Aaron’s character has smashed through the glass, we’re supposed to be going, like, 200-something miles an hour and there’s this wind fan that’s just perfectly placed for Brad Pitt and so I would literally forget some of my cues because I’m so busy lost in this wheat blond, beautiful hair.”

The Emmy nominee continued, “He’s so good at hair control that, like, he knew exactly when to whip it, and it just made me want to punch him in the face more.”

Pitt, for his part, told Complex that it was “a joy” to work with such a diverse group of actors who were ready for a challenge. “I’m going sincere on this one,” he teased during a joint interview with Henry and the Kick-Ass star. “I mean, I have a lot of respect for everyone who signed on for this. Aaron was one of the first. We saw his tape and we said, ‘Oh, we’re up and running. We got this. This thing is going to work.’ I don’t know, there was just so much levity. It was just so nice to be around people. … Everyone held their own.”

Apart from promoting his latest project, the Golden Globe winner has found himself in the spotlight for his ongoing legal battles with ex Angelina Jolie. The former couple split in 2016 after two years of marriage and have been locked into a lengthy custody battle despite being granted legal single status in 2019. Pitt and Jolie, 47, share children Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14.

The Mr. & Mrs. Smith costars are also at odds over ownership of their Château Miraval winery. Amid the public back and forth, Pitt is doing his best to stay positive — and is moving on to his next chapter.

“He’s going out on dates and having fun,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “He is surrounding himself with a small group of trusted friends and family, and he tries to take breaks whenever possible. … Brad keeps his dating life very private between himself and whoever he’s dating, especially if it’s casual. But when it’s serious those closest to him will know.”

Bullet Train is in theaters now.

