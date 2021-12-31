The Georgia crew is going international! Following a three-year hiatus, Atlanta is returning to FX for its third season in March 2022.

The hit series was renewed for season 3 in June 2018, but filming was pushed back amid the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of its intended January 2021 premiere date, fans had to wait another year before seeing what Donald Glover’s Earnest “Earn” Marks and his cousin, Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles (Brian Tyree Henry), would get themselves into as they continued their plan to become successes in the world of rap music.

Creator Glover compared season 3 of his Emmy-winning show to Kanye West’s musical success before filming began in the spring of 2021.

“I align the seasons, I think, to me, like Kanye records,” he said during an Emmys FYC screening in June 2018. “I feel like this is our Graduation. This is probably our most accessible but also the realest — an honest version of it — and I feel like the most enjoyable, like the third album.”

The Solo: A Star Wars Story actor has since teased the upcoming season via social media, sharing behind-the-scenes photos of him and his costars, Henry, LaKeith Stanfield (who plays Darius) and Zazie Beetz (who portrays Van) having fun in Europe, which is where the new stories will take place.

It wasn’t until December 2021, however, that FX announced when fans would be able to see what Glover and his team have been working on since April of that year.

“We are thrilled to have Atlanta back with a new season on March 24th,” FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier said in a press release at the time. “Once again, Donald Glover, the producers and stellar cast have delivered another signature season synonymous with the excellence that makes Atlanta so great.”

The hit comedy, which premiered in 2016, has won five Emmy Awards. Its second season alone earned 16 Emmy nominations in 2018, taking home three trophies for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy with Katt Williams’ performance, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series and Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series.

Glover, for his part, won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series in 2017 for the witty role. That same year, the show took home the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series.

