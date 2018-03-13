Why Amy Schumer Is Not Changing Her Last Name After Marriage

Amy Schumer has decided not to change her last name after marrying chef Chris Fischer last month. The actress revealed why during a recent Instagram story with her father, Gordon.

“Are you still Amy Schumer or are you Amy Fischer now?” he asked during their conversation.

The I Feel Pretty star, 36, replied: “I’m not Amy Fischer! Do you remember who Amy Fisher is? The Long Island Lolita. No, I’m keeping my last name. I’m keeping your last name.”

Schumer laughed and added the hashtag “longislandlolita.”

The newlywed was referring to Amy Fisher. In May 1992, the then-17-year-old shot her lover Joey Buttafuoco’s wife, Mary Jo Buttafuoco, in the face in Long Island. Mary Jo survived and the teenage mistress was sentenced to five to 15 years in prison. She was granted parole after six years behind bars in 1999.

As Us Weekly exclusively revealed, Schumer and Fischer tied the knot outside a rented house in Malibu on February 13. Some of their famous guests included Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Aniston, Larry David, David Spade, Judd Apatow and Jake Gyllenhaal.

“It was a very chill wedding. It was thrown together last-minute. Most of the guests found out the wedding was happening on Tuesday from a text message sent out by Amy on Sunday,” a source previously told Us. “People were in and out all night. It was a gorgeous day. Everyone was having a good time.”

