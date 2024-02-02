Why Common and Jennifer Hudson Went Public With Romance

Common and Jennifer Hudson had been keeping their romance underwraps, but they’re now more comfortable with taking it public.

“They’re both family-oriented, and the faith they share has given them the courage to finally let the world see they’re in love,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “Jennifer’s had a lot of disappointment, but Common’s a good guy. He makes her feel so special.”

Common, 51, and Hudson, 42, sparked dating rumors in 2022. They seemingly confirmed their relationship in January when he appeared on an episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show.

While on the talk show, Common brought Hudson flowers. When she asked him if he was dating anyone because “everybody wants to know,” he had a sweet response.

“I’m in a relationship that is with one of the most beautiful people I’ve met in life,” Common told her. “She’s smart, she loves God, she has something real down to earth about her. She’s talented.”

Common also listed off all of the accomplishments he required for his girlfriend — including winning an Oscar on her first film, being an EGOT winner and having a talk show — and to no one’s surprise they all applied to Hudson.

“To me, it’s one of those things where I found where seeing her happy actually makes me really happy,” he continued. “I’m very grateful. I thank God every day and I’m just letting God guide this relationship.”

Later that same month, when Today With Hoda & Jenna cohost Hoda Kotb asked Common if Hudson could be “The One,” he replied, “I feel like I have grown and the work that I’ve done on myself has allowed me to see that I am a marrying type.”

“I’m capable and I have the capacity, and if at some point in my life I may want to do that, I would know when the right time is,” he added. “For me, everything is divine. I work from that discernment that God speaks — when He speaks into your stomach and you feel it in your heart and your spirit, so when I would feel that, I will communicate with that person and if she’s feeling that, then why not?”

Common and Hudson met on the set of the film Breathe in 2022 and maintained a bond through the years. He was previously linked to Tiffany Haddish, Erykah Badu, Serena Williams and Taraji P. Henson. He coparents daughter Omoye Assata Lynn, 27, with ex Kim Jones.

Hudson, for her part, was engaged to David Otunga, but the twosome split in 2017. They share 14-year-old son David Jr.

Watch the exclusive video above to learn more about their decision to go public — and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.