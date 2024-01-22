Common and Jennifer Hudson’s relationship took some time to heat up.

The pair met in 2022 on the set of their film, Breathe, which also starred Sam Worthington and Milla Jovovich. Common and Hudson’s connection began as friends who would grab something to eat together. Over the years, their bond grew stronger and they were romantically linked as they stepped out to see Usher in Las Vegas, at a Los Angeles Clippers basketball game and more.

Keep scrolling to see Common and Hudson’s complete relationship timeline:

July 2022

Common and Hudson were spotted enjoying a meal together in Philadelphia, the same city where they filmed the thriller.

September 2022

Two months later, Hudson shut down rumors that she and Common were dating.

“People create their narratives of it,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “We shot a film together and he played my husband. We gotta eat in between those moments.”

February 2023

The twosome were spotted on a date at Nobu in Malibu.

March 2023

Hudson raised eyebrows when she shared a sweet tribute for Common’s birthday.

“Team Jhud pls help me wish one of the brightest lights, a Chicago and hip hop legend, the one and only @common a very happy birthday on today !” she wrote via Instagram at the time.

August 2023

As rumors swirled that Hudson and Common were dating, the actress addressed the speculation with some flirty remarks.

“Rumors say a lot of things,” Hudson said to TMZ. “But he’s a beautiful man, I will give you that. That’s for certain.”

November 2023

Three months later, Hudson confirmed she was seeing someone special but didn’t name names.

“I am very happy, yes, ma’am,” Hudson told Gayle King during her CBS This Morning appearance. When asked if she was “boo’ed up,” the EGOT winner replied, “Boo’ed up? I think it’s more sophisticated than boo’ed up.”

Hudson also teased her relationship status was “definitely not an entanglement” either.

December 2023

Common and Hudson were spotted at Usher’s Las Vegas show sitting in the VIP section together where the talk show host was serenaded by the singer.

January 2024

The duo enjoyed a night out at the Los Angeles Clippers game weeks before Common seemingly confirmed their romance when the rapper made a guest appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. He brought Hudson a bouquet of flowers and confirmed during their chat that he was no longer single.

“I’m in a relationship that is with one of the most beautiful people I’ve met in life,” he said at the time. “She’s smart, she loves God, she has something real down-to-earth about her. She’s talented.”

Common added that his girlfriend is an EGOT winner and has her own talk show. After his declaration, Common turned the tables on Hudson and asked if she had anyone special in her life.

“I’m dating this brother, and I am very happy,” she responded.