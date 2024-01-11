Jennifer Hudson and Common have taken their rumored relationship to the basketball court.

Hudson, 42, and Common, 51, stepped out at the Los Angeles Clippers game on Wednesday, January 10. She opted for a black leather jacket and a coordinating pair of pants that matched her glasses. Common, for his part, opted for a denim jacket. The pair, who have sparked dating speculation for nearly two years, cheered on the Clippers’ victory over the Toronto Raptors. The L.A.-based team won with a final score of 126 to 120.

The two Oscar winners were first linked in July 2022 after they were spotted dining together in Philadelphia. Hudson and Common, who denied a romance at the time, were playing a married couple in the upcoming thriller Breathe, which was filmed that month in Pennsylvania.

Hudson and Common (real name Lonnie Rashid Lynn) continued to step out together throughout 2022 and 2023. By November 2023, the actress confirmed that she was off the market.

“I am very happy, yes, ma’am,” Hudson told Gayle King during a November 2023 episode of CBS This Morning. “I think it’s more sophisticated than boo’ed up. It’s definitely not an entanglement, that’s for sure.”

While Hudson did not name her mystery man, she was previously engaged to David Otunga, with whom she shares son David Jr., 14. Hudson and Otunga, 43, split in November 2017.

“Little David has a really big heart,” Hudson gushed to Real Simple in a September 2023 profile when asked about her son. “My son has a busy schedule, and I love to be there for him, so I’m learning how to juggle this newness. It used to be, ‘I’d hold your hand and take you to the park.’ Now it’s like, ‘How do I mother you?’ Figuring that out. And how do we exist in this new space?”

While Hudson has enjoyed watching her son grow up, she’s made sure to be “cautious” about dating for David’s sake.

“My mom didn’t believe in having just anybody around her children, and I’m the same way. I’m extra careful and cautious,” she told the magazine. “I also know that, as a kid, you don’t want to see your mama with nobody. So I’m very sensitive to that. It took a long time to date. Because obviously, my focus has been on my child. It’s always about the energy of who you’re bringing into your circle. I’m very funny and sensitive about those things.”

Common, meanwhile, has previously been linked to Erykah Badu, Taraji P. Henson and Serena Williams. He last dated Tiffany Haddish between 2020 and 2021.