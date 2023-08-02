Jennifer Hudson played coy when asked about rumors that she’s dating Common — but she wasn’t afraid to offer some flirtatious praise for him.

“Rumors say a lot of things,” Hudson, 41, told TMZ on Tuesday, August 1, when asked whether she’s in a relationship with the rapper, 51. “But he’s a beautiful man, I will give you that. That’s for certain.”

Hudson also addressed the possibility of a future music collaboration between the duo, who have both won Oscars and Grammys for their work. “It would be dope to see two Chicagoans together, but I don’t know about that,” Hudson said. “It could be [awesome], you’re right about that.”

As for whether the pair recently vacationed together, Hudson offered no confirmation. “I didn’t know about that part,” she quipped.

Rumors about the twosome first began in July 2022 when they were spotted having a meal together in Philadelphia. Two months later, Hudson denied that the outing was romantic. “People create their narratives of it,” she told Entertainment Tonight in September 2022. “We shot a film together and he played my husband. We gotta eat in between those moments.”

At the time, the duo were filming the thriller Breathe, which also stars Sam Worthington and Milla Jovovich. Much of the project was shot on location in Pennsylvania, where Hudson and Common were spotted.

Last month, fans speculated that Common — whose real name is Lonnie Rashid Lynn — was on vacation with Hudson in London. In one of her Instagram videos from the trip, a man’s voice could be heard directing her how to pose.

Hudson was previously engaged to David Otunga, with whom she shares son David Jr., 13. The former couple called it quits in November 2017.

Common, for his part, has previously been linked to Erykah Badu, Taraji P. Henson and Serena Williams. Most recently, he split from Tiffany Haddish in November 2021 after one year of dating.

Earlier this year, Haddish, 43, claimed that her romance with Common was her “healthiest” relationship yet until the end. In July, she told The Washington Post their split “wasn’t mutual,” alleging that Common broke up with her via phone call.

“It was more him saying, ‘I think this relationship has run its course,'” Haddish said. “And I was like, ‘OK. Like, you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. OK?’”