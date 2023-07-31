Erykah Badu Seemingly Accuses Beyonce of Copying Her With Big Hat: ‘Guess I’m Everybody’s Stylist’

Erykah Badu seems to think she inspired one of Beyoncé’s tour looks.

Badu, 52, took to Instagram on Sunday, July 30, to share a photo of Beyoncé, 41, wearing a wide-brim hat while performing at her Renaissance show in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Saturday, July 29. “Hmm,” Badu wrote over the photo before sharing a pic of herself in a similar accessory. “I guess I’m everybody’s stylist,” Badu wrote alongside the snap, appearing to throw shade at Beyoncé.

Through the years, Badu has become synonymous with over-the-top hats. Whether she’s onstage or on a red carpet, she has been known to sport a towering fascinator. Beyonce, however, has also garnered a reputation for dazzling hats and eye-catching headpieces over the span of her career. As seen in supporting imagery for her album Renaissance, which coincides with the tour, Beyoncé rocked a metallic cowboy hat while riding a silver horse.

Fans were quick shut down Badu’s copying claims via Twitter. “Reaching way too far,” one fan tweeted as another shared, “Erykah of all people should know artists like Beyoncé have numerous stylists who put this stuff together. Whenever things are similar or look inspired it rarely has anything to do with the artist directly.”

Saturday’s show was a celebratory occasion for Beyoncé as it marked the one-year anniversary of Renaissance, which she released as a love letter to house music and the Black and queer pioneers of the genre. During the concert at MetLife Stadium, Beyoncé was joined by her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy — who matched her in a sparkly orange sports jersey.

Together, the two performed Beyoncé’s hit “My Power.” She praised Blue, telling audience members “Give it up for Blue Ivy Carter.” (Beyonce shares Blue with husband Jay-Z. The couple are also the parents of 6-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.)

Beyoncé also gushed over her fans, thanking them for “supporting and riding with me for over 25 years,” per videos on social media. “It’s not a day that I don’t get on this stage and feel so much gratitude. I am so thankful. I am so, so, so thankful to still be able to do what I love. It’s because of you and all of your loyalty.”

Beyoncé kicked off her string of shows in Stockholm on May 10. The North American leg of the tour includes stops in Chicago, Washington, D.C., San Francisco and of course, her native Houston. The tour will wrap in New Orleans on September 27.