Tiffany Haddish is reflecting on the good and the bad of her one-year romance with ex-boyfriend Common.

“[It was] the healthiest, the funnest [SIC] relationship I’ve ever had,” Haddish, 43, shared in a recent interview with The Washington Post, adding, “It’s where I felt safest out of all the relationships I’ve ever had.”

However, their relationship went south after Haddish says Common (real name Lonnie Rashid Lynn), 51, began to exclude her from events — including Barack Obama’s birthday party, a New York concert and his own birthday celebration. Common eventually called things off via phone call.

The breakup was one Haddish told the outlet “wasn’t mutual,” going on to explain, “It was more him saying, ‘I think this relationship has run its course.’ And I was like, ‘OK. Like you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. OK?’”

Despite their messy split, the Haunted Mansion actress is still hopeful she’ll find the right partner to share life’s experiences with. “But also, I guess I’ve been alone for so long,” she noted. “And so used to being abandoned, I expect it. Which is sad, right?”

Haddish confirmed in August 2020 that she and Common had begun dating after playing love interests in the 2019 film The Kitchen.

“This is hands down the best relationship I’ve ever been in. Knock on wood!” she said during an episode of the “Wild Ride! With Steve-O” podcast. “I’ve lost 20 pounds since I’ve been in this relationship. I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it. I’m just way happier and it’s like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways. And I love it. I love him.”

The two continued to grow close as they quarantined together at Common’s house during the COVID-19 pandemic. “His house [is] bigger than my house, so that’s nice. We spend way more time [at his place],” Haddish shared on a September 2020 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I live in South Central L.A. He came over to my house, like, maybe once or twice and then I’ve been at his. He lives in the Hills, you know. It’s nice!”

By November 2021, however, news broke it was over. Four months before the former couple called it quits, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the pair’s friends “love them as a couple” and could “see them in it for the long run.”

Though outlets cited long distance and busy schedules as the cause of the exes’ split, Haddish claimed that the reasoning for their breakup didn’t make sense to her.

“He might be the type of person that never really settles with somebody, maybe he’s like, you know, like a bee going from flower to flower to flower,” she told FOX SOUL’s Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored with Jason Lee in December 2021. “I don’t know. I wish him nothing but joy and happiness, you know. He will always be cool.”

Though she was “disappointed” about the end of their romance, Haddish looked at the split as a “new opportunity.” She continued: “I miss him. I miss him from time to time, but that’s with, I think, any intimate relationship that you might have, you miss them. But I’m fine with it. It’s cool.”