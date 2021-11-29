It’s over! Tiffany Haddish and Common have split after more than one year of dating, according to multiple reports.

E! News and People reported on Monday, November 29, that the twosome called it quits, citing long-distance and busy schedules as the catalyst for the breakup.

The comedian, 41, and the rapper, 49, first connected on the 2019 film The Kitchen where they played love interests. The following year, they sparked relationship speculation when they teamed up for Bumble’s virtual dating campaign in April 2020.

They continued to fuel romance rumors in May 2020, after Haddish seemingly confirmed that she and Common (real name Lonnie Rashid Lynn) were quarantining together amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Two months later, the Girls Trip actress revealed that they were an item after starting out as platonic friends.

“I am in a relationship,” Haddish said during a July 2020 episode of the “Wild Ride! With Steve-O” podcast. “I met Common when I was filming my movie The Kitchen, he was in it. He was, I guess, kind of like my love interest. I made out with him in the movie, and we became friends, but it wasn’t anything sexual … because my eyes were set on something else.”

The Last Black Unicorn author also gushed over her time with the Oscar winner and the positive impact their relationship has had on her self-esteem.

“I’ve lost 20 pounds since I’ve been in this relationship. I feel more confident in me, and it’s not him that’s doing it,” Haddish explained. “I’m just way happier and it’s, like, knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways, and I love it. I love him.”

She added: “This is hands down the best relationship I’ve ever been in. Knock on wood!”

One year later, a source exclusively told Us that both Haddish and Common have gotten their close friends’ approval when it came to their relationship.

“Friends love them as a couple,” the insider said in July, noting that many “see them in it for the long run.”

In addition to her romance, Haddish has been open about her desire to become a mother, exclusively telling Us earlier this month that she “had to put a pause” on her adoption process because her career has “picked up” recently.

“I feel when you take a child [in], you really need to be able to focus on them,” she said on November 15. “I want to raise it. I want to raise the child. I want to give the child my knowledge and my love. So I want to finish up a few more things, so that I can really focus.”

The Night School actress was previously married to William Stewart from 2011 to 2013. Common, for his part, shares 24-year-old daughter Omoye Assata Lynn with a former girlfriend.