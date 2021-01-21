Say goodbye to the “quarantine 15!” Tiffany Haddish has been working on keeping fit during the coronavirus pandemic — and is already pleased with her results.

“Before my 30-day transformation and after. Now #SHEREADY to build Muscle and Maybe shave my armpits,” the 41-year-old Like a Boss star teased via Instagram on Tuesday, January 19, sharing two photos from her month-long workout challenge. The second snap showed Haddish flexing her biceps as she posed in a matching black underwear set.

Haddish began her weight loss journey during the holiday season and revealed during an Instagram Live at the time that she had already shed 40 pounds. “I definitely gained some weight since the last time I weighed myself,” she joked while discussing her path to fitness. “I’ve been telling myself it’s water.”

After committing to her 30-day challenge, the Night School actress kept her fans tuned into the journey on social media. “I just want to be the best human I can be,” she said in an Instagram Live, adding that she hoped to have the “abs of her life” by New Year’s Day.

Not only has the California native found strength in her rigorous workout routine, she’s also been motivated by her romance with Common. The pair met while filming her 2019 film The Kitchen and sparked dating rumors when they teamed up for one of Bumble’s virtual dating campaigns. Haddish confirmed that she’s dating the Selma star, 48, on the “Wild Ride! With Steve-O” podcast in August 2020.

“This is hands down the best relationship I’ve ever been in. Knock on wood!” she gushed at the time. “I’ve lost 20 pounds since I’ve been in this relationship. I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it. I’m just way happier and it’s like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways. And I love it. I love him.”

The Girls Trip actress was previously married to William Stewart from 2011 to 2013. Common, for his part, shares 24-year-old daughter Omoye Assata Lynn with a former girlfriend. During the COVID-19 crisis, Haddish and the Oscar winner have tested the waters of their budding romance and have spent plenty of quality time together. In September 2020, Haddish joked that she’d spent more hours at Common’s house than at her own.

“I live in South Central L.A. He came over to my house, like, maybe once or twice and then I’ve been at his. He lives in the Hills, you know. It’s nice!” she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show at the time. “He has a pool, I got a pool. I just got a pool installed at my place. … His pool is definitely bigger than my pool, but he got one of them lap pools.”