Jennifer Hudson Seemingly Confirms Romance With Common

Jennifer Hudson is head over heels in her new relationship.

The 42-year-old singer, who recently sparked romance rumors with rapper Common, confirmed she is off the market during a Monday, November 6, appearance on CBS This Morning.

“I am very happy, yes, ma’am,” Hudson told host Gayle King. When asked whether she was “boo’ed up,” the Dreamgirls star replied, “Boo’ed up? I think it’s more sophisticated than boo’ed up.”

She added, “It’s definitely not an entanglement, that’s for sure.” Hudson did not, however, share the identity of the person who’s been making her so happy.

While Hudson and Common, 51, have been friendly for years, a recent cozy night out fueled dating speculation. The pair were spotted holding hands after attending a jazz performance in New York City on Saturday, November 4.

Rumors about the duo first swirled in July 2022 when they were seen having dinner together in Philadelphia. The twosome were filming the upcoming thriller Breathe — which also stars Sam Worthington and Milla Jovovich — at the time. Much of the project was shot on location in Pennsylvania.

Two months later, Hudson denied she was dating Common, telling Entertainment Tonight, “People create their narratives of it. We shot a film together, and he played my husband. We gotta eat in between those moments.”

In August, fans speculated that Common (born Lonnie Rashid Lynn) had accompanied Hudson on a trip to London after a man’s voice could be heard in one of her Instagram videos.

Hudson skirted questions about the rumored relationship when speaking with TMZ on August 1. “Rumors say a lot of things,” she told the outlet. “But he’s a beautiful man, I will give you that. That’s for certain.” As for their supposed London vacation, Hudson said, “I didn’t know about that part.”

Hudson did seem hopeful about a potential future music collaboration with Common. “It would be dope to see two Chicagoans together, but I don’t know about that,” she told TMZ. “It could be [awesome], you’re right about that.”

The former American Idol contestant was previously engaged to David Otunga, with whom she shares son David Jr., 13. The former couple called it quits in November 2017.

Common, for his part, has previously been linked to Erykah Badu, Taraji P. Henson and Serena Williams. In November 2021, he split from Tiffany Haddish after one year of dating.

Earlier this year, Haddish, 43, told The Washington Post that her relationship with Common was her “healthiest” yet until its end, when he allegedly broke up with her over the phone.