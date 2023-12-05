Your account
Celebrity News

Jennifer Hudson and Common Enjoy Date Night in Las Vegas as Usher Serenades Her

By
Jennifer Hudson, Common. Getty Images(2)

Jennifer Hudson and Common were not hiding their romance when they attended Usher’s My Way residency performance on Saturday, December 2, in Las Vegas.

The talk show host, 42, and the rapper, 51, were seated in the VIP section at Dolby Live at Park MGM, and Usher, 45, made sure it was an unforgettable night for them.

As the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show performer sang his 2010 hit, “There Goes My Baby,” Hudson and Common smiled as he walked over to their table, as seen in an Instagram video. Hudson pointed toward Usher, who reached for her hand. Common moved their table out of the way so his date could stand up and enjoy an embrace from Usher as the singer continued the song to roars from the crowd.

One fan praised the way Common made sure Hudson enjoyed the special moment, writing, “Common is the real star of this video, he said let me show yall how real men react at one of these concerts. He took his lady there to have a good time and that’s exactly what the energy says. Not an insecurity in sight.”

Speculation that Hudson and Common are dating began last year when they were spotted together in Philadelphia while shooting the upcoming action film Breathe.

Hudson denied the romance at the time but later fueled the rumors when she posted a photo with Common in March, captioning the shot, “Pls help me wish one of the brightest lights, a Chicago and hip hop legend, the one and only @common a very happy birthday.”

In July, they were spotted together in London attending a performance of the Tony Award–winning musical, A Strange Loop, which Hudson coproduced.

Common and Jennifer Hudson attend the 4th Biennial Stand Up To Cancer in 2014. Steve Granitz/WireImage

The American Idol alum seemingly confirmed her romance with the rapper last month without mentioning his name during an interview on CBS Mornings. When host Gayle King said Hudson was in ”a very nice relationship,” Hudson replied with a smile, “Yes, ma’am.”

When cohost Nate Burleson followed up and asked whether she was “boo’d up,” Hudson responded, “I think it’s more sophisticated than boo’d up.”

In June, Common appeared on the Today show, where Al Roker asked him whether there was any truth to his rumored relationship with Hudson. In response, the actor played it coy.

“She’s an amazing human being. I’ve always been inspired by her,” he gushed. “She’s one of the most beautiful people I have ever met on the planet. Incredible heart and she’s just dope, man. Seeing her evolve from an actress and singing, like, doing so many things, now a talk show. She’s amazing. She’s inspiring. I’m grateful to know her.”

The John Wick: Chapter 2 star was previously linked to Erykah Badu, Serena Williams, Taraji P. Henson and, most recently, Tiffany Haddish.

Hudson, meanwhile, was engaged to David Otunga in 2008, and they split in 2017. The former couple share 14-year-old son David Jr.

