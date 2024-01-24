Now that Common and Jennifer Hudson have seemingly confirmed their relationship, could marriage be in their future?

During an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna on Monday, January 22, when Hoda Kotb asked the rapper/actor, 51, if Hudson, 42, could “be The One,” Common replied, “I feel like I have grown and the work that I’ve done on myself has allowed me to see that I am a marrying type.”

“I’m capable and I have the capacity, and if at some point in my life I may want to do that, I would know when the right time is,” the Oscar, Grammy and Emmy winner added. “For me, everything is divine. I work from that discernment that God speaks — when He speaks into your stomach and you feel it in your heart and your spirit, so when I would feel that, I will communicate with that person and if she’s feeling that, then why not?”

His response follows his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show when they appeared to confirm they are dating.

“We had a little fun,” he said on Today in talking about his interview with Hudson. “I felt like, why not just be loving and honest with who I am and who we are. And it felt good, it was fun, we had a good time.”

When appearing on Hudson’s show, Common brought her flowers. She said she had to ask him if he was dating anyone, because “everybody wants to know this.”

“I’m in a relationship that is with one of the most beautiful people I’ve met in life,” the actor told her. “She’s smart, she loves God, she has something real down to earth about her. She’s talented.”

Common also described a list of accomplishments he required for his girlfriend, including winning an Oscar on her first film, being an EGOT winner and having a talk show — all of which apply to Hudson.

“For me, it’s one of those things where I found where seeing her happy actually makes me really happy,” he continued. “I’m very grateful. I thank God every day and I’m just letting God guide this relationship.”

Common and Hudson met in 2022 on the set of the film Breathe, which also starred Sam Worthington and Milla Jovovich. Over the years, their bond grew stronger and they were romantically linked as they stepped out to see Usher perform in Las Vegas in December 2023.

One month earlier, Hudson confirmed she was seeing someone special but didn’t name names.

“I am very happy, yes, ma’am,” Hudson told Gayle King during her CBS This Morning appearance. When asked if she was “boo’ed up,” Hudson , “Boo’ed up? I think it’s more sophisticated than boo’ed up.”

Prior to dating Hudson, Common was in a relationship with Tiffany Haddish from 2020 to November 2021. He was previously involved with Serena Williams, Taraji P. Henson, and Erykah Badu.

He currently coparents daughter Omoye Assata Lynn, 27, with ex-fianceé Kim Jones.

Hudson was engaged to David Otunga in September 2008. They ended their relationship in November 201, They share a son, David Daniel Otunga, Jr., 14.