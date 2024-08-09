Holland Taylor is giving fans a glimpse into her relationship with longtime partner Sarah Paulson.

In a recent interview, the 81-year-old actress revealed why she and Paulson, 49, don’t have any plans to walk down the aisle even though they’ve been together since 2015.

“I don’t think [we’ll get married]. We’ve never talked about it with any interest,” Taylor shared during an appearance on Andy Cohen‘s SiriusXM show on Thursday, August 8,

She explained that while they’re happy together, the legal recognition of their relationship isn’t a priority for them.

Related: Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor’s Relationship Timeline: A Romance 10 Years in ... Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor’s romance has been one for the ages — and it all started with a little social media flirtation! Paulson and Taylor met in 2005 — an entire decade before they actually began dating. The lovebirds, who first crossed paths at a party, were both in committed relationships at the time. However, the sparks were undeniable. […]

“It doesn’t seem to mean to us what it means to a lot of people,” Taylor noted, though she added, “we would [get married] if we wanted to.”

Taylor also spoke about the special bond she shares with the American Horror Story actress. “We have a wonderful resonance. We are very interested in the same kinds of things, and yet we share big differences,” she said.

One of the most significant differences is their 32-year-age-gap, something Taylor acknowledges with concern. “We have big generational differences which worries me for her sake. But what can I do?” she admitted. However, she agreed with Cohen that their different perspectives and experiences might actually “keep it interesting.”

“A lot of the things that she is going through that are very emotionally important to her right now, I went through 30 years ago or 40 years ago,” The Morning Show actress said. This, she believes, helps her empathize with Paulson’s current struggles and triumphs.

Related: Sarah and Holland! Hollywood’s Gay Power Couples Some of Hollywood's strongest unions are also the industry's most powerful: Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, Elton John and David Furnish, and Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka are redefining what it means to be out and proud in Tinsel town

“I think ‘Of course, this is hard right? Of course, that’s hard’ or ‘Of course, that’s great. Of course, that’s important to her,” she shared. “The joy of her winning the Tony and winning all the awards… that joy was so thrilling to see.”

Another way Taylor and Paulson are forging their own path as a couple is by maintaining separate homes. On the May 13 episode of the “SmartLess” podcast, Paulson revealed that she and Holland don’t share a house.

“We don’t live together,” she said. “We spend plenty of time together but we don’t live in the same house. We’re together when we wanna be and we’re not when we don’t.”

When asked if she would prefer separate bedrooms within the same house, Paulson laughed and said, “No, because we like to fall asleep holding hands, Holland and I. We sleep holding hands. I like to sleep near her. I don’t want to be around her the rest of the time.” She then joked, “Just kidding.”