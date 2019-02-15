The timing wasn’t right! Kylie Jenner threw her daughter, Stormi Webster, an extravagant party to celebrate her first birthday, but Kendall Jenner sadly missed out on the fun.

“I was so upset,” the 23-year-old supermodel said of missing the toddler’s bash on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, February 14. “So, it was supposed to happen on [Stormi’s] actual birthday … [but it] rained and everything kinda got postponed, so it didn’t happen until I was out of town [for New York Fashion Week 2019], which was very unfortunate ‘cause I would’ve loved to go.”

Kendall added: “It looked really amazing. [Kylie] really went all out.”

While the Proactiv spokesperson couldn’t attend the festivities in person, she did get to experience the fun thanks to her mother, Kris Jenner, and technology. “My mom … FaceTimed me right before everyone got [to the party]. I was literally on FaceTime for, I’m not kidding, 45 minutes to an hour,” Kendall recalled. “Like, it was so much stuff she had to show me. It was crazy … I kinda was there.”

Older sister Kim Kardashian also missed the celebration because she had to attend a makeup Masterclass with her longtime makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 21, went with an amusement park-themed party called Stormiworld, a play on Travis Scott’s Astroworld album title. The event featured a giant blow-up of Stormi’s head at the entrance, a carousel, a butterfly rainbow forest and much more.

“I said something to [Kylie]. I was like, ‘You know she’s 1? Like, I don’t know if she’s gonna remember this,” Kendall quipped. “Like, I love you for the effort, but …’ And she was like, ‘I really don’t care. I just really wanna do it.’ And I was like, ‘You know what? More power to you. Do it. Go for it.’”

After keeping her pregnancy a secret for months, the former Life of Kylie star gave birth to her first child with Scott, 26, on February 1, 2018.

