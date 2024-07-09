Lena Dunham is proving she’s a loyal friend to Taylor Swift.

“I’m always very careful to be protective of her in every single way,” Dunham, 38, told The New Yorker in an interview published on Tuesday, July 9. “Probably the two things I get asked most in life are, ‘What is Taylor like?’ and, ‘Can I have tickets to the Eras Tour?’ And usually my answer to both things is no, but I will say that she’s everything that you would want her to be.”

Dunham continued praising her pal, sharing that the pop star is “kind, she’s devoted, she’s introspective, she’s emotional, she’s funny as f–k.” Dunham added,“I guess my feeling sometimes is, ‘Isn’t she giving us enough, guys?’”

Dunham recalled the heat Swift, 34, faced when an article was published claiming the duo would have “slumber parties in nightgowns together.”

“Well, she was having the exact experience that is standard for a woman in their 20s, which is finding who your people are,” Dunham said. “But there was just an examination of it that was so microscopic, and a set of standards that were so outlandish.”

Now, Dunham is hoping to catch more of Swift’s Eras Tour as she continues to make her way around the globe. (Swift is set to conclude her record-breaking tour in December of this year.)

“I went in Boston, and I went in Pittsburgh,” Dunham said. “I like to sometimes go to the cities that are a little bit more off the beaten path.”

Dunham noted that she had a warning for her husband, Luis Felber, ahead of the concert. (Dunham and Felber tied the knot in 2021. Swift was a bridesmaid at the wedding)

“I was telling Lu before we went, ‘Listen, you’ve never seen me like this.’ It’s like something comes through me — it’s my church. I start speaking in tongues. Even since before Taylor and I were friends, I just always had felt such a deep connection to her music. Something unique to only me, obviously.”

Dunham gushed that she’s seen “every tour” that Swift has “ever done.” She added, “I love seeing a woman who’s not yet 40 being like, ‘Yes, I have a body of work.’ What I find inspiring is her acknowledgment of her own prolific expression.”

Dunham and Swift’s friendship began when they met via Twitter in 2013, and they have grown their bond ever since. Dunham even dated Swift’s producing partner Jack Antonoff on and off from 2012 to 2017.

Swift previously gave credit to Dunham for being a mentor in women’s rights. “As a teenager, I didn’t understand that saying you’re a feminist is just saying that you hope women and men will have equal rights and equal opportunities. What it seemed to me, the way it was phrased in culture, society, was that you hate men,” Swift told The Guardian in 2014. “Becoming friends with Lena — without her preaching to me, but just seeing why she believes what she believes, why she says what she says, why she stands for what she stands for — has made me realize that I’ve been taking a feminist stance without actually saying so.”