Quick trip! Prince Harry’s time in the U.K. will be brief as he and brother Prince William reunite to unveil their late mother Princess Diana’s statue next week, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“It’ll be a fleeting visit,” the insider says, noting it won’t be as long as Harry’s April visit for Prince Philip’s funeral service. “He’ll be in and out.”

The former military pilot, 36, wants to “get back” to his wife, Meghan Markle, in Montecito, California, the source explains, especially since they just welcomed their second child, daughter Lili, on June 4.

“While the brothers are uniting for the unveiling, sadly, they won’t get to spend much time together,” the insider adds.

A second source confirmed that Harry won’t be visible the whole time he’s in the U.K. because he will be “following protocols” and taking a COVID-19 test before quarantining across the pond for 10 days. He will then get a second COVID test before seeing his family.

The new statue of the late princess is set to be unveiled on Thursday, July 1, on what would have been Diana’s 60th birthday. The memorial will include a plaque, a playground and a fountain surrounding the official sculpture of the Princess of Wales, who died in 1997 at the age of 36.

Harry’s return to his home country will mark the first time he’s seen his family since they attended the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral following his death in April at the age of 99. At the time, Harry traveled to England solo since his wife, 39, was very pregnant with their daughter and was not given clearance by her doctors to fly.

This time, the prince will again be arriving by himself, leaving Meghan in California with their nearly one-month-old baby girl and 2-year-old son Archie.

Harry has continued to make waves since the last time he saw his family overseas despite appearing to make amends during Philip’s service with William, 39, and Duchess Kate. After comparing his life growing up as a royal to “a mix between The Truman Show and living in a zoo” during a May appearance on the “Armchair Expert” podcast, a source exclusively told Us that Queen Elizabeth II is “unimpressed” by Harry’s actions and “found it hurtful.”

However, since the birth of Harry’s daughter, who is named after the queen’s childhood nickname Lilibet, the royals seem to be making strides toward mending fences once again.

“All is not forgiven, but after all the backlash regarding their interviews — which by the way, the pair have no regrets about — they’re trying their utmost to maintain a good relationship with the queen in order to keep the peace,” an insider told Us earlier this month.