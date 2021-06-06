A new niece! Prince William and Duchess Kate sent love to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after their baby girl Lilibet’s arrival, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

After news broke on Sunday, June 6, that Meghan, 39, gave birth two days prior, a source told Us that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were “informed about the birth and have sent Lilibet a gift.”

The Duke, 38, and Duchess of Cambridge, 39, are the parents of Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3. When the little ones welcomed a new cousin in May 2019 — Meghan, 39, and Harry’s son, Archie, 2 — their parents showed their support in a sweet way.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news of the birth of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son today and look forward to meeting the latest addition to the family,” read a message posted to the pair’s Instagram account.

When speaking to members of the press later that same month, William said that he had “plenty of [parenting] advice” for his younger brother, 36.

“I wish him all the best and hope the next few days they can settle down and enjoy having a newborn in their family and all the joys that come with that,” William said at the time. “[We’re] absolutely thrilled and looking forward to seeing them in the next few days as things quiet down. I’m very pleased and glad to welcome my brother to the sleep deprivation society that is parenting.”

As for Kate, the duchess called parenting “daunting the first time around,” adding, “It’s such a great time to have a baby. Spring is in the air. It’s pretty great. As William said, we look forward to meeting him and what his name’s going to be. It’s really exciting for both of them.”

Meghan and Harry announced in February that they were expecting baby No. 2. Buckingham Palace revealed that same month that the Montecito, California, residents would not be returning to their duties as senior members of the royal family following their January 2020 step back.

Archie’s parents shared the sex of their second child in March during a tell-all interview on CBS. The pair also discussed the former actress’ suicidal thoughts, “concerns” from family member about their son’s skin color and more.

“William and Kate were in total shock after hearing what Meghan and Harry said,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March. “What shocked them the most was Meghan’s suicidal thoughts and their quotes on a royal family member mentioning Archie’s skin color. William and Kate knew about some of their troubles with palace aides, but nothing to this extent.”