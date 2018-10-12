Why Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Didn’t Receive Royal Titles

Just call them Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank! The newlywed couple did not receive royal titles after their wedding on Friday, October 12.

The BBC reported after Eugenie, 28, and Brooksbank, 32, announced their engagement in January that the princess will keep her title, but will have the option to take her new husband’s last name. She has not confirmed whether she will go by “Princess Eugenie Brooksbank.” The groom will simply be referred to as “Mr. Brooksbank.”

Monarchs traditionally grant special titles to members of the royal family on their wedding days. Eugenie’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II made Prince William and Kate Middleton the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011, and named Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in May.

Eugenie’s place in the line of succession to the British throne may have been a deciding factor. She is currently in the ninth position, behind her uncle Prince Charles; Charles’ eldest son, William; William and Kate’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis; Charles’ youngest son, Harry; Eugenie’s father, Prince Andrew; and Eugenie’s older sister, Princess Beatrice.

In 2016, Andrew, 58, shut down rumors that he demanded titles for Eugenie and Beatrice’s future husbands. He broke royal protocol by taking to Twitter at the time to explain that he wanted his daughters to be considered “modern, working young women who happen to be members of the royal family.”

Eugenie does not carry out official royal duties. Instead, she works as a director at the London art gallery Hauser & Wirth, in addition to supporting multiple charities.

Eugenie and Brooksbank tied the knot on Friday at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, the same church where Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, exchanged vows in May.

