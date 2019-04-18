A scary decision. Jenelle Evans revealed why one of her ovaries was removed while she underwent a surgical procedure to tie her tubes.

The Teen Mom 2 star, 27, answered fan questions via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, April 17, and told one user why she “only [got] one tube tied.” The North Carolina native explained, “When she tied the other my doc thought the blood supply might be cut off in the long run then die so she took it out completely.”

Evans’ rep told Us Weekly exclusively on Saturday, April 13, that the reality TV personality was “healing” after getting surgery to have polyps and cysts removed and get her tubes tied. The Read Between the Lines author later clarified the reason why she chose to undergo the procedure.

“I decided to get this procedure because I had a really bad problem of irregular bleeding, which led to ultrasounds then led to my OBGYN suggesting exploration surgery and tubes being tied,” she told Us on Monday, April 15. “She told me my IUD made my lining very thin, which isn’t good. … I would have never known about any of this unless I had this procedure done. In the long run, it was the best decision for my health and gave me a lot of answers to many problems I was experiencing.”

Additionally, Evans revealed that she got “very sick” while pregnant with her three children — Jace, 9, Kaiser, 4, and Ensley, 2 — and did not want any more. She noted, “I knew I was happy with the number of kids I have now.”

The JE Cosmetics founder’s husband, David Eason, whom she married in September 2017, “was by her side” during her time in the hospital. He has continued to take care of her as she recovers, because she cannot lift more than 20 pounds for two weeks.

“I’m still crippled, y’all,” the MTV star said via her Instagram Stories earlier on Wednesday. “I feel helpless.”

