5 Reasons Why Vivica A. Fox Is Us Weekly’s Woman Crush





Vivica A. Fox is the real deal. The actress and producer has added several titles to her resume over the years — including actress, producer and writer.

The Every Day I’m Hustling author has also inspired others since first breaking out in Hollywood with a role on Days of Our Lives. “Don’t ever be afraid to change,” she’s said. “And have the courage to change.”

Keep scrolling for five reasons why Fox is Us Weekly’s woman crush!

1. She’s Determined

“I had to audition six times for Independence Day,” Fox tells Us about the 1996 blockbuster. “The movie was so big that when I asked my agent why I wasn’t getting an audition, she said, ‘Oh, sweetie. You’re on a soap opera. You don’t have a big enough name.'”

2. She’s a Hollywood Survivor

A working actress since 1988, Fox got her first big role on Days of Our Lives. Since then, she’s seen it all. “I’m very glad women are taking the opportunity to unite, to stand up, to get equal pay,” she tells Us. “I’ve always believed there are no shortcuts to success, that you have to do the work. I earned every moment I’m having right now.”

3. She’s as Royals-Obsessed as We Are

She even threw a part when Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan wed! “My girls and I had pink champagne and wore little hats,” she says.

4. She Tells It Like It Is

“I do it to empower, encourage, and enlighten,” she says. “My language can be what I call street but sweet. The Lord loves a scrappy girl.”

5. Reality TV Is Her Guilty Pleasure

The Mob Wives are my girls,” she admits of the Staten Island stars of the now-defunct VH1 show. “I hot to host their reunion special!”

