One of the most memorable couples from the longtime ABC series Wife Swap has called it quits.

Steven and Jodi Spolansky quietly divorced earlier this year, according to Page Six. Court documents acquired by the outlet show Steven, 58, filed for a contested divorce in August 2023 and the two reached an agreement in January. A New York judge formally signed off on their split a month later.

Page Six reports that the couple has been separated for years, with Steven primarily living in Miami and Jodi, 56, in the Seattle area.

The couple gained notoriety as two of the subjects in the second-ever episode of Wife Swap in 2004. The concept of the show was for two families from different backgrounds to, as the name suggests, swap wives for 10 days. The Spolanskys, then a New York City-based couple in their 30s who ABC described as multimillionaires, swapped with the Bradleys from New Jersey.

Jodi went to the Bradley home, where her high-maintenance lifestyle clashed with the family’s hard-working nature.

Meanwhile Lynn Bradley, then a 45-year-old bus driver, went to New York to live with the Spolansky family, which included Steven, the couple’s three kids, four nannies, maid, cook and chauffeur. Lynn memorably told Steven in the episode that she was getting rid of the nannies, to which Steven replied, “Are they taking the children with them?”

At the time, Steven and Jodi shared three kids, sons Griffin, now 27, Gage, now 26 and daughter Peyton, now 22. They have since added sons Lawson, now 18 and Chase, now 17.

After their episode aired, the couple made several TV talk show appearances before fading away from the spotlight.

Lawson is now a TikTok influencer with more than 220,000 followers. He said in a video posted on January 17, 2024 that “Wife Swap ruined my family’s life.”

“Can we just please talk about something else? This is final. This is it,” said Lawson, who was born two years after the episode aired. “I’m putting it out there to let it go, and let’s just look forward to something new. But yes, that did happen and we can look forward to new horizons.”

Wife Swap aired on ABC from 2004 to 2013 before Paramount revived the series for two seasons in 2019. The franchise branched out with celebrity editions from 2012 to 2015.