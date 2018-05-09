Marriage on the mind? Val Chmerkovskiy and girlfriend Jenna Johnson are heating up — in fact, the costar couple may be dancing down the aisle soon!

Chmerkovskiy, 32, sent fans into a frenzy after he retweeted a gif of Johnson, 24, making moves in a little red number. “I should def put a ring on it,” he wrote alongside the post.

Johnson previously teased that she too has wedding bells on the brain. “Time’s a-ticking,” she told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, May 8, when asked if she’s ready to tie the knot with Chmerkovskiy. “We’ll see [if engagement is in the cards anytime soon]. We both have very big things happening right now, so we’ll let that ride over … maybe we’ll go to Fiji!”

Chmerkovskiy, whose brother Maksim married Peta Murgatroyd in July 2017, told The Insider one month later that he hopes to someday follow in the pair’s footsteps. “Yeah, is that what it’s called, the wedding bug? Or have I gained a different perspective on, you know, what love and happiness is? You know, I’m in a great place and I’m in love,” he said. “I’m very grateful for that.”

The Ukranian native and the So You Think You Can Dance alum ended their on-again, off-again romance in 2016. However, they sparked reconciliation rumors in June 2017 after vacationing in Europe together. The ABC stars also packed on the PDA at Maksim and Murgatroyd’s nuptials.

Before rekindling his romance with Johnson, Chmerkovskiy dated Amber Rose from September 2016 to February 2017.

