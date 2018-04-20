He’s back at it. Will Ferrell made his first public appearance on Thursday, April 19, following his scary car accident.

The actor, 50, brought the laughs as he attended a WE Day event in L.A, which was hosted by John Stamos. He entertained the crowd by giving Macey Hensley, an 8-year-old expert on U.S. presidents, a pop quiz.

“I think you could totally be president one day,” he said on stage.

As previously reported, the Saturday Night Live alum was involved in a serious car accident around 11 p.m. in Orange County, California, on Thursday, April 12. The star was one of three passengers riding in a chauffeur-driven 2017 Lincoln SUV on Interstate 5 when the vehicle was side-swiped by a 2007 Toyota. The SUV lost control and flipped over on the road.

TMZ shared a video of Ferrell sitting on a stretcher while speaking on a cellphone at the time of the incident. Ferrell was transported to the hospital and was discharged shortly after. The following day, United Talent Agency released a statement on Ferrell’s behalf.

“Will and his colleague, Andrew Steele, were unhurt and have been released from an Orange County hospital. Will’s longtime driver, Mark Thompson, and his other colleague Carolina Barlow, remain hospitalized in stable condition,” the statement read. “Will is staying close by as his friends are being treated, and has expressed his deep gratitude to the first responders who were immediately at the scene and to the hospital team that took such great care of them. He’s also grateful for all the well wishes he and his friends are receiving.”

