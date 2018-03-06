Following in their footsteps? Khloe Kardashian teased her daughter-to-be’s name and revealed that she hasn’t ruled out continuing her family’s legacy and selecting a moniker that starts with K.

“I think a T but a K is an option as well,” the 33-year-old Revenge Body host responded to a fan via Twitter on Sunday, March 4. “That’s as far as I know.”

Although Kardashian revealed the sex of her baby on the Sunday, March 4, season 13 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she has stayed mum about potential name ideas. “I can barely decide what I want to eat. Let alone name a baby,” she tweeted in July.

Us Weekly exclusively broke the news in September 2017 that Kardashian and her basketball beau, Tristan Thompson, are expecting their first child together. The Good American designer confirmed the happy news in December on Instagram by sharing a beautiful black-and-white photo of Thompson, 26, cradling her bare bump.

“My greatest dream realized! We are having a a baby! I have been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient,” the E! star raved in the post. “I still at times can’t believe that our love created life!”

Kardashian gushed about her hopes and dreams for her little one in an app post on Monday, March 5. The Strong Looks Better Naked Author revealed that she wants her daughter to speak many languages, take up singing and value self-love.

