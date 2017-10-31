Will Poulter may have dressed up as one of Pixar’s most infamous bullies for Halloween, but he did it for a good cause! The We Are the Millers star explained he went as Sid Phillips from Toy Story to help raise awareness for an anti-bullying campaign.

Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2017 >>>

“It was time… This Halloween I thought I should respond to the comparisons with Disney Pixars biggest bully next door and go as Sid from Toy Story!” Poulter wrote on Instagram on Sunday, October 29. “In addition to having a laugh at my expense I wanted to try and raise some attention for a cause I am an ambassador for! @antibullyingpro.”

Poulter, who referenced how much he looked like the character in his post, wore Sid’s signature black T-shirt with a white skull on it. A Woody doll and a magnifying glass completed his epic costume.

What Should Your Pet Be for Halloween? >>>

The Maze Runner actor, 24, added: “As this month is Bullying Prevention Month in the USA and Antibullying Week in the U.K. is just around the corner, I would really appreciate it if you could please give them a follow before you like or share and help support the cause to make school a safer and happier place for young people. Thank you! 🔍 @antibullyingpro #Happyhalloween @Antibullying.”

Amazing vibes and positive energy today at the @AntiBullyingPro event. Honour to have the support of Prince William pic.twitter.com/gp1QN4oeF3 — Will Poulter (@PoulterWill) September 21, 2015

Everything You Need to Know About Getting a Vampire Facial Like Kim Kardashian >>>

The English actor has worked with Anti-Bullying Pro in the past, and even worked with Prince William to help make school safer for kids in 2015. “Amazing vibes and positive energy today at the @AntiBullyingPro event. Honour to have the support of Prince William,” Poulter tweeted at the time.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!