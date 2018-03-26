Just call him the fresh prince of salsa dancing! Will Smith may have just joined Instagram three months ago, but he’s already the envy of all his followers and his impromptu dance lesson with Marc Anthony was the perfect way to ring in a social media milestone.

The 49-year-old actor documented the epic groove session with Anthony while aboard a boat in Miami on Sunday, March 25.

“#Bucketlist – Salsa Lessons from @MarcAnthony,” Smith captioned an Instagram video along with the checkmark emoji. “I just realized this is my 100th Post – Thank You All! Let’s Go Get the next 💯.”

In the video, the Pursuit of Happyness star shook his hips and mastered some fancy footwork to Anthony’s hit song “Vivir Mi Vida.” Meanwhile, the 49-year-old “You Sang to Me” crooner led Smith with some tips and encouragement. “This is good, you’re taking dancing classes in Miami,” Anthony told Smith before reminding him to add some facial expressions.

Following a perfect 360-degree move, the two concluded their brief performance with a hug, and it was clear Smith was pumped as he excitedly yelled, “Yeah, yeah!”

And Smith is no stranger to breaking into song and dance. On March 22, the Suicide Squad actor joined Jimmy Fallon to perform a medley of famous TV theme songs during his The Tonight Show appearance.

The duo performed a live remix of intro songs to shows such as The Golden Girls, The Jeffersons, Diff’rent Strokes, Three’s Company, Martin, Full House, and Good Times. If that wasn’t impressive enough, they then broke into the instrumentals for I Dream of Jeannie and The Andy Griffith Show. They then came together — along with the audience — to end the segment with a bang and performed the famous theme song from Smith’s hit series, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!