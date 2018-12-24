Ready to celebrate! Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith went all out for Christmas this year — and the Aladdin actor wanted to make sure his kids were in the holiday spirit, too.

“We usually go out of town for Christmas, so we didn’t usually decorate. So Jada decided to decorate this year,” Smith, 50, said in an Instagram video posted on Sunday, December 23. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum then proceeded to show off the family’s over-the-top decorations, which included a sky-high Christmas tree, columns wrapped in lights, garland and much more.

While the couple were clearly ready for Christmas, their kids — Jaden, 20, and Willow, 18 — were a little more reluctant. The Suicide Squad actor proceeded to call his teenage daughter downstairs to encourage her to get festive, but she wasn’t feeling his efforts right away.

“You’re crazy! … OK, you need to stop,” the “Whip My Hair” singer said. Will then yelled for Jaden to come downstairs and “put some Christmas clothes on right now,” but the rapper was seemingly more interested in a video game.

In a second video, Will tried to encourage Willow to sing “Baby It’s Cold Outside” with him, but the teen refused, citing the song’s problematic lyrics.

“I’m not liking your attitude about Christmas,” the Men in Black star reprimanded, eventually adding, “Y’all gonna get into the Christmas spirit whether you like it or not.”

Eventually, Will won and every member of the Smith family put on over-the-top Christmas outfits including hilarious hats, sweaters and even onesies. The foursome, along with Will’s son Trey, 26, whom he shares with ex-wife Sheree Zampino, and Jada’s mom, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, got in front of the tree and shouted, “From our family to yours, Merry Christmas!”

