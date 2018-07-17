Have family, will travel! Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and co. are heading out on a much-needed vacation — and they kicked it off with a picture-perfect selfie.

“Just finished shooting @GeminiManMovie for 5 Months… Knocked Out the #WorldCup… Family Vacation Begins TODAY!” the Hitch star, 49, captioned the shot posted on Instagram on Monday, July 16. In the photo, the couple is surrounded by their children, Jaden, 20, and Willow, 17, as well as the Bad Boys actor’s 25-year-old son from his first marriage, Trey Smith.

While it’s unclear where the family was headed, Willow posted two scenic shots to Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 17, that showed cliffs and the ocean. Pinkett Smith’s publicist, Karynne Tencer — who was also featured in the family photo — reposted the selfie on her own Instagram page, writing, “Loving the Amalfi Coast with the family” with two heart emojis.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum has spent much of 2018 abroad. Not only did he perform during the closing ceremony of the World Cup in Moscow, Russia, but he also participated in the viral #InMyFeelings challenge while in Budapest— and won! The internet sensation, set to Drake’s “In My Feelings” song, showed celebrities dancing to the shiggy — and Smith won by a landslide thanks to completing his attempt on a bridge. Fellow A-list stars like Justin Timberlake and Drake praised him for his bold and unique take on the challenge.

Smith is also recording new music and during a recent appearance on TIDAL’s Rap Radar podcast, he revealed his new song, “The Mountaintop,” represents where he is currently at in life. “The idea is … I’ve been to the top of money, I’ve had all the sex that I’ve ever wanted, I’ve had all of the adoration,” he explained. “I’ve been to the top of all those material world mountains and nothing makes you happier other than being useful to others. That’s it. That’s the only thing that ever will satisfy that thing, is that what you’re doing is useful.”

Meanwhile, the “Summertime” rapper and the Red Table Talk host, 46 — who have been married since December 1997 — are stronger than ever, saying on the podcast, “We don’t even say we’re married anymore. We refer to ourselves as life partners, where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!