Living their very best life together! Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are in full vacation mode and seem to be enjoying each other’s company alongside their kids while making precious memories.

The couple has been documenting their luxurious oceanfront getaway in multiple Instagram pictures and videos in which they can be seen goofing off with each other.

In a clip captioned “Daddy Dearest” posted to the 46-year-old Girls Trip actress’ page on Sunday, July 22, Will teased his wife and kids by bugging them to pose for an epic video.

Daddy Dearest A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith) on Jul 22, 2018 at 1:55pm PDT

“Look pretty for my Instagram,” the Bright actor says as he films his wife looking annoyed at him as her hair blows in the wind. “Look pretty for my IG and get me followers!” he pans to their daughter, Willow, who is sleeping and his son, Trey, whose focus is on his computer and headphones.

“You need to delete that Instagram [account], it’s taking over your life,” Jada says in reply before the clip ends. And she wasn’t going to let him get the last laugh.

Jada later posed for a sultry selfie in which she flaunted her rock-hard abs in a bikini. “Since @willsmith got me look’n all crazy in his Daddy Dearest video … I had to push some ‘counter programming,’” she captioned the pic.

The pair — who tied the knot in December 1997 — kicked off their trip with a selfie of their entire brood on July 17. “Just finished shooting @GeminiManMovie for 5 Months,” Will captioned the pic. “Knocked Out the #WorldCup… Family Vacation Begins TODAY!”

Will even captured a moment he’s been waiting for with his kids. “I took my Kids SCUBA DIVING today!!” he wrote alongside a video of Trey, 25, Jaden, 20, and Willow, 17. “Major ✔ on my Parenting Bucket List.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!