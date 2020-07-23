Will Smith Says He’s Going to ‘Block’ Fan for Making ‘Entanglement’ Joke

Too soon? Will Smith got the last laugh when a fan joked about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith‘s past relationship with August Alsina.

The Men in Black star, 51, shared a video via Instagram on Wednesday, July 22, of himself skipping rope in slow motion. “Ok don’t get entangled,” a user commented, adding a laughing-crying emoji.

Smith replied, “Hahaha … Okay … I can admit it. That’s funny! I’m definitely gonna block you. But the joke was Very Funny!”

Alsina, 27, claimed during an interview on The Breakfast Club in June that the actor gave him his blessing to have a romantic relationship with Pinkett Smith, 48.

“I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her,” the “No Love” singer said at the time. “I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it — so much so to the point that I can die right now and be OK with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody.”

Smith and the Gotham alum addressed the speculation in a candid conversation on the July 10 episode of her Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk. The couple — who tied the knot in 1997 — revealed that they had briefly separated in 2015.

“I was done with your ass. I was done with you,” Smith said. “Marriages have that though. We decided that we were going to separate for a period of time and you go figure out how to make yourself happy and I’ll try to figure out how to make myself happy. I really felt like we could be over.”

Pinkett Smith recalled Alsina forming a friendship with the Smiths and said that her connection with him continued to grow. The Maryland native added that she didn’t need her husband’s permission because they were separated at the time.

“From there, as time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement with August,” she said, to which Smith replied, “An entanglement? A relationship.”

The conversation produced plenty of “entanglement” memes after Pinkett Smith put the unconventional label on the romance.

A source told Us Weekly earlier this month that the duo — who share son, Jaden, 22, and daughter, Willow, 19 — are now in a good place and don’t regret publicly addressing their former issues.

“They are a very vulnerable and open pair, and they felt this was the best move for their family,” the insider said at the time. “This wouldn’t even be a story if they weren’t famous — it’s a normal situation — break up, get back together.”