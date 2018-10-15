Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith aren’t afraid to admit they’ve hit a few rough patches during their two decades of marriage.

In a sneak peek for an upcoming episode of Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, the actor joined his wife, their 17-year-old daughter Willow and his mother-in-law, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, to talk about their relationship.

“There was a period where mommy woke up and cried 45 days straight. I started keeping a diary,” Smith, 50, told Willow, who replied “Damn.”

The Gotham actress, 47, then joked that he “missed some days.”

“It was every morning,” the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum continued. “I think that’s the worst I’ve ever felt in our marriage. I was failing miserably.”

Smith and Pinkett Smith, who tied the knot in 1997, are also parents of son Jaden, 20. (The Hitch star also has a 25-year-old son, Trey, from a previous relationship.) The pair have fought back against split rumors multiple times over the years and made it very clear they have no plans to ever divorce.

“Here’s the thing about Will and I — [we] are family. That is never going down,” Jada said while appearing on Sway’s Universe in June. “We are family. Take out all that whole marriage/ relationship crap, at the end of the day, Will and I are family. I am going to hold him down, doesn’t matter. All that relationship and what people think ideas of a husband, partner and all that, man, whatever. At the end of the day, that is a man that can rely on me for the rest of his life, period.”

The next month, Smith echoed his wife’s words about being partners for life.

“We refer to ourselves as life partners, where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life. There’s no deal breakers,” he said during an interview n TIDAL’s “Rap Radar” podcast in July. “There’s nothing she could do — ever. Nothing that would break our relationship. She has my support till death and it feels so good to get to that space.”

