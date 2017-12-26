Will Smith was not in the Christmas spirit this year … despite his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s best efforts. Will took to Instagram to share photos of the “ugly ass” Christmas sweaters Jada picked out for their family.

“Somebody Please Help! Jada makes us wear these Ugly Ass Sweaters for Christmas… She’s Doin’ Too Much! And she’s just gettin’ Started,” Will, 49, wrote on Sunday, December 24.

The Suicide Squad actor added, “Stay Tuned… More to Come,” and then shared a photo of Jada, 19-year-old son Jaden and 17-year-old daughter Willow in their Christmas sweaters.

“Tryna get some photos in before these sweaters start Itchin’! I’m starting to feel it already,” Will wrote, tagging his 25-year-old son Trey, whom he shares with ex-wife Sheree Zampino, who wasn’t there. “@treysmith0011 we wish you were here.”

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum, who married Jada, 46, in December 1997, also shared video clips from his family going on a sleigh ride.

“It’s crazy out here in these Christmas streets,” he captioned the video via Instagram that also featured other members of their extended family.

“Jada is making us go on a sleigh ride, she be doin’ too much,” Will said in the video of a horse and sleigh. “It’s crazy out here in these streets, they just handed me jingle bells.”

The Smith family sang “The Twelve Days of Christmas” on their sleigh ride, but changed the lyrics to the classic Christmas carol.

“Twelve twins a twerking,” Will shouted in the clip, instead of singing the original lyrics, “Twelve drummers drumming.”

Will, who joined Instagram earlier this month after an appearance on The Ellen Show, has been super active on the app, sharing photos of his family and pictures from the Bright press tour.

