Plunging into a new decade … literally! Will Smith is embarking on an adrenaline-rushing adventure in honor of his 50th birthday.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum is set to bungee jump out of a helicopter over the Grand Canyon in celebration of ringing in a new year of life on Tuesday, September 25. The jump — which is a challenge from Yes Theory — will air live on his YouTube channel at 6 p.m. EST. (Yes Theory is a YouTube channel whose mission is to challenge “what society considers normal.”)

Smith took to his Instagram page in anticipation of the event to share a series of pictures and videos in excitement.

“I think I have chosen my Helmet,” the West Philadelphia native captioned a pic of himself rocking the American flag-themed safety armor on Monday, September 24. “And My Face for the Jump! It’s going down tomorrow.”

He later posted a selfie with members of the Yes Theory team writing, “6 months in the making… #willsmiththejump.”

The Suicide Squad actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, also got in on the fun posting a hilarious, animated clip that shows a cartoon Smith jumping out of a helicopter.

“Here is what I love most about you turning 50 @willsmith … you are soaring high in your freedom and have more authentic happiness then I’ve ever seen you have before,” the 47-year-old Girls Trip star wrote. “You deserve every bit of it! Keep flying and keep doing you! Happy Birthday Willard!!! You make 50 look good!!!✨”

Smith first tried his hand at bungee jumping last year when he jumped in Zimbabwe at Victoria Falls.

Watch Smith’s live video on YouTube on Tuesday, September 25, at 6 p.m. EST.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!