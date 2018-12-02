Looks like Frank Gallagher’s going back to his old ways. William H. Macy says his character is a “complete s–thole” throughout Shameless‘ entire goodbye episode for Emmy Rossum.

“All the actors really wanted a great goodbye scene with Emmy,” the 68-year-old Emmy winner told Us Weekly at the Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury fight in L.A. on Saturday, December 1. “I had hoped that I could have a lovely, warm, conciliatory-meeting goodbye with her, and I’m a complete s–thole the whole episode; horrible, worse than I’ve been in a long time. Just a waste of oxygen.”

Despite Rossum’s departure, Macy still anticipates another season of the Showtime series. “I think we’ll be back for [season] 10,” he said.

“It’ll be a different show. I’m kind of excited about the prospects of it,” he said before jokingly adding, “Although, I don’t want to work any harder.”

Rossum, 32, who’s played Frank’s eldest child, Fiona, since the show’s inception in 2011, shared a long statement on Facebook on August 30, revealing her plans to exit. “This business is always an adventure, full of travel and opportunities to tell stories. Usually as an actor, every few months, you travel to a new place, start a new project, build a new character, learn new rhythms, new inside jokes with your crew, make new friends,” she wrote. “Until Shameless came into my life 8 years ago, I led that kind of transient wonderful life of an actor. And I never realized how much I actually craved the kind of continuity that this show has given me. And given all of us in the crew. Season after season I’m amazed that our same crew comes back. And it’s not just because it’s a wonderfully written, wonderfully layered show. There are these real connections, real friendships that bring us back season after season after season.”

“[Writer] Malcolm Gladwell says it takes 10,000 hours to become truly good at something. To become world class. Well by my calculation, 100 episodes, 7 days per episode (plus Chicago weeks), 12 hour days, we’re just at about 10,000 hours. So I guess we’re finally good at this. I can say for certain that this cast and crew, who I’ve been have [sic] truly honored to work alongside, are world class. I am proud and I’m filled with gratitude,” she wrapped up. “I know you will continue on without me, for now. There is much more Gallagher story to be told. I will always be rooting for my family. Try not to think of me as gone, just think of me as moving down the block.”

Macy first opened up about the actress’ decision to leave Shameless on August 31, one day after her announcement. “We’ve been expecting it,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “I tell you, when you get to season 9 and you think of [whether] to keep going, it’s daunting. It’s hard not to think of: ‘What would my life be post-Shameless?’ And part of it is very frightening and part of it is very exciting.”

“She’s young and I think she’s made the right choice,” he added. “She’s got another show that she’s an executive producer on [Angelyne], so she’s going right into something and she wants to branch out. Plus, she just got married. I wish her well. I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do next.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!