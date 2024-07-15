Wiz Khalifa has spoken out after being arrested in Romania for illegal drug possession on Sunday, July 14.

A Romanian anti-organized crime prosecutors organization, DIICOT, claimed Khalifa, 36, whose real name is Cameron Thomaz, was performing at the “Beach, Please!” festival in Costinesti, a summer resort in Romania, when he illegally smoked cannabis on stage.

The organization also claimed to have found the rapper in possession of cannabis in the early hours of Sunday morning, as reported by Page Six.

Khalifa took to social media late Sunday night to address the situation.

“Last nights show was amazing. I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage,” Khalifa wrote via X. “They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without the big ass joint next time.”

Per Page Six, DIICOT said in a press release on Sunday, “The prosecutors of the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism – Constanța Territorial Service ordered the initiation of criminal proceedings against a defendant (US citizen), investigated for the crime of unlawful possession of drugs risk.”

The release claimed that the “See You Again” musician was found with “over 18 grams of cannabis,” which is considered to be a “risk drug” in Romania, in addition to having “consumed (on stage) another amount of cannabis under the shape of a craft cigarette.”

According to the French news agency Agence France Presse (AFP), as reported by Barron’s, possession of a “risk drug” is punishable by up to ten years in prison.

AFP also reported that Khalifa was taken in for questioning by local authorities on Sunday but was released shortly after.

The news comes after Khalifa revealed earlier this year that he has pulled “up stoned” to parent-teacher conferences for his son, Sebastian, 11.

“I’m pulling up stoned. They expect it,” the rapper quipped during the January 10, episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “They know what’s up. It’s not like back in the day [where] you’re considered a bad parent if you smoke weed. I’m pretty sure my son smells like weed. I don’t know because I can’t smell it, but I’m pretty sure he smells like pot.”

Khalifa shares his son, nicknamed “Bash,” with ex-wife Amber Rose.

His recent arrest is not the first. Khalifa was arrested in 2010 and held overnight on drug charges in North Carolina following a concert at East Carolina University in Greenville, according to CBS News.

At the time, police raided the musician’s tour bus while he had been performing on stage, where they found marijuana.