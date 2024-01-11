Wiz Khalifa has been known to smoke marijuana before heading to son Sebastian’s parent-teacher conferences — but asserts that he’s not a “bad parent” for it.

“I’m pulling up stoned. They expect it,” the rapper, 36, quipped during the Wednesday, January 10, episode of the“Call Her Daddy” podcast. “They know what’s up. It’s not like back in the day [where] you’re considered a bad parent if you smoke weed. I’m pretty sure my son smells like weed. I don’t know because I can’t smell it, but I’m pretty sure he smells like pot.”

Khalifa shares his 10-year-old son, nicknamed “Bash,” with ex-wife Amber Rose.

Speaking to podcast host Alex Cooper, Khalifa explained his preferences for “pulling up stoned” to Bash’s school functions.

Related: Celebrities Who Smoke Pot See which stars are fans of marijuana

“I’m pulling up high because I want them to connect with the real me. They’re not going to get a fake version of me or this made-up parent that society makes you think that you’re supposed to be,” he said. “I am who I am, and it’s not because I’m a celebrity or anything.”

The rapper noted that he doesn’t want to hide his true personality for anyone. “Why would I have to change who I am or act like I’m not that just for these places that I’m going to go?” he asked. “That’s not how I’m going to be living my life ever. Hell no.”

Khalifa — who noted that he’s “pretty stoned throughout the day” — first started using marijuana when he was a high school student.

“I started getting stoned like, you know, wake and bake and showing up to school baked, you know what I’m saying?” he recalled. “I wouldn’t advocate that for anybody else, but for me, that was definitely my thing. And then it translated into my adult life. I never really slowed down or had anything where I was like, you know, I’m not going to smoke for this.”

Related: Former Celeb Couples Who Are Crushing Coparenting Making it work! Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner and more former celebrity couples have different ideas about how to raise kids — but that hasn’t stopped them from prioritizing coparenting for the sake of their children. “You have to be on the same page,” the actress told Today.com in November 2017 of raising Violet, Seraphina and […]

Despite his smoking habit, Khalifa remains a present father to Bash and all of his interests.

“I think right now, like, our biggest thing is just getting dressed. He loves clothes,” Khalifa gushed. “He runs to me, he’s like, ‘Yo Dado,’ [because] he doesn’t call me ‘Daddy’ or ‘Dad,’ [and] he’s like, ‘I need you to help me pick out a fit. I already got this but I just need blah, blah, blah.’”

He continued: “I love the fact that he takes pride in his appearance. That’s where I learned how to take pride in my appearance from my dad. … To be instilling that same pride in my son, it feels really good.”

Khalifa and Rose, 40, were married for three years before splitting in 2014. Since then, they’ve prioritized amicably raising Bash.

“We’ve always been really good at coparenting,” Rose, who also shares son Slash, 4, with ex Alexander “A.E.” Edwards, exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2020. “Even if you technically still have feelings for that person maybe right after the breakup, it’s not about your feelings, it’s not about what they’re doing in their personal life, it’s about the kids. Wiz and I, we talked about that very early on.”