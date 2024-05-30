Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier are out to prove that women’s basketball isn’t going anywhere.

On Thursday, May 30, it was announced that the two WNBA stars have co-founded a new six-team, three-on-three league called Unrivaled.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania broke the news about the league, which will set the record for the highest average salary in pro female team sports history. Unrivaled will tip off its inaugural season in January after the conclusion of the WNBA season.

The league’s first 30 players will also receive equity ownership in the league. Charania reported that “notable signings will be announced in the near future.”

While no names other than Stewart, 29 — a forward with the WNBA’s New York Liberty — and Collier, 27 — a forward for the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx — have been announced, Sports Illustrated’s Stephen Douglas theorized that Indiana Fever sensation Caitlin Clark’s involvement “seems like a necessity.”

The all-time collegiate scoring leader, Clark, 22, made her pro debut May 14 after signing a $28 million endorsement deal with Nike.

Additionally, Clark received a $5 million contract offer from Ice Cube’s all-male 3-on-3 basketball league, Big3 — so Unrivaled will likely need to pay up to secure her services.

Recently, with the popularity of the league and women’s basketball on the rise, the WNBA finally announced that charter flights would be instituted for all teams. Previously, teams were forced to fly commercially, which caused headaches, controversy and confusion.

On Monday, Unrivaled proudly announced its arrival with a video posted to its social channels.

“Every big change starts with asking the question: what if?” the video’s voiceover reads. “What if the best players in the world took ownership over their careers? What if the best players in the world created the things they wanted to see? What if the best players in the world received equity in the value they created? What if the best players in the world created their own league?”

The voiceover concludes, “We’ve been asking these questions, and turning what ifs into right nows.”

Unrivaled has the backing of an impressive list of funders, including soccer stars Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, NBA legends Steve Nash and Carmelo Anthony and Hall of Fame University of Connecticut women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma.

The league also has the financial support of actor Ashton Kutcher, who attended Clark and the Fever’s game in Los Angeles against the Sparks on Friday, May 24 with wife Mila Kunis, daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri.