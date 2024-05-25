Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ two children, Wyatt and Dimitri, made their debut public appearance at the Los Angeles Sparks vs. Indiana Fever WNBA game.

Kutcher, 46, and Kunis, 40, took daughter Wyatt, 10, and son Dimitri, 8, to the Friday, May 24, basketball game at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, which the Indiana-based team won 78-73. Afterward, Kutcher and Kunis brought their kids onto the court to meet Fever star Caitlin Clark.

Clark, 22, was the No. 1 draft pick earlier this year. Wyatt was seen bursting into tears of joy when she ran into the WNBA rookie, per social media footage. Moments later, Clark posed for a photo with the family of four.

Kunis dressed casually in a periwinkle sweatshirt, which matched daughter Wyatt’s purple top, while Kutcher opted for a blue button-down and a tweed blazer. The married couple’s son, meanwhile, showed off his fandom of Clark with his Iowa Hawkeyes sweatshirt. (Clark played collegiate basketball for University of Iowa before she was drafted to the Fever.)

Kutcher, for his part, briefly attended U of Iowa in his home state before dropping out to pursue a career in Hollywood. Since then, he’s remained proud of his Midwestern roots and the collegiate teams.

Caitlin Clark met with Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and family, and their daughter cried after meeting the Fever star pic.twitter.com/vbjQoqDufT — jordan mendoza (@jordan_mendoza5) May 25, 2024

“[Ashton is] a fellow Hawkeye, somebody that’s been very supportive of me over the course of my college career,” Clark gushed during a postgame press conference on Friday. “He was encouraging me the whole game.”

Clark added, “The crowd was absolutely amazing, especially there at the end. They were into it, they were invested.”

Kutcher has clearly passed on his love of the Hawkeyes to the next generation given Wyatt and Dimitri’s enthusiasm on Friday. The actor and Kunis, who met on the set of That 70s Show, welcomed their daughter and son in 2014 and 2016, respectively.

While Kutcher and Kunis’ kids made their first public appearance at Friday’s game, their famous parents have long doted over parenthood and their little ones’ milestones.

“We’re very comfortable with ourselves acting a fool at home,” Kunis previously said on a March 2020 episode of the “Teach Me Something New” podcast. “Maybe that comes from the idea of being comfortable in your own body, and in your own skin, and in your mind and not having a fear of making a fool of yourself.”

While Kutcher and Kunis are self-proclaimed “goofy parents,” they are still passing down meaningful life lessons. After the Russian and Ukrainian rest abroad, Wyatt and Dimitri became increasingly aware of their heritage and wanted to help. (Kunis was born in the Ukraine before immigrating to the United States when she was younger.)

“It seemed like overnight we both turned to our kids and were like, ‘You are half Ukrainian, half American.’ It instantly became a thing, and they’re like, ‘Yeah, I get it Mom,’” Kunis told Chris Wallace in a March 2022 CNN interview. “But it is ultimately incredibly important to know where you came from. It’s beautiful. It’s amazing to have multiple cultures. It’s a beautiful thing to have out there. We shouldn’t all be alike. We shouldn’t all think alike. That’s not the importance of community and growth. And so, we very quickly reminded our kids that they are half Ukrainian.”