Caitlin Clark is reportedly one step closer to scoring a major endorsement deal.

The WNBA player is set to sign an 8-year deal worth up to $28 million with Nike, according to the Wall Street Journal. The athlete’s previous deal with the sportswear giant ended after the conclusion of this year’s college basketball season.

According to The Athletic, Clark, 22, is expected to receive a signature Nike shoe as part of her 8-figure endorsement deal. Under Armour and Adidas also made sizable offers to Clark, two industry sources told the publication.

The potential deal comes after fans were outraged to discover Clark’s starting salary with the WNBA. Despite being the No. 1 overall pick of the draft earlier this month, Clark is only expected to sign a 4-year contract worth $338,056.

In her first year with the Indiana Fever, Clark is slated to earn $76,535, which is the standard wage for the top four picks in a draft class. Currently, the starting pay for an NBA rookie is $1,119,563.

“When I saw the number, $76,000 in the first year and $78,000 in the second year, and $85,000 in the third year, for somebody who is now the face of women’s basketball, it seemed kind of ridiculous,” Hoda Kotb said on the April 16 episode of Today. “A guy who is in the NBA, first year, they can get $10 million.”

NFL quarterback Russell Wilson also voiced his support for Clark and other underpaid women athletes.

“These ladies deserve so much more …” he wrote via X on April 15. “Praying for the day 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾.”

Both before and during March Madness, Clark captivated audiences when she broke records playing for the University of Iowa.

The women’s NCAA Tournament set viewership records with every game in which Iowa played, culminating in 18.9 million viewers for the Hawkeyes’ national title game loss to South Carolina.

Before she returns to the basketball court for her first season with the WNBA, Clark is taking advantage of exciting opportunities during the offseason, including a brief cameo on Saturday Night Live.

After appearing alongside Michael Che and Colin Jost during the “Weekend Update” segment on April 13, Clark tried to summarize the emotions she felt.

“I was so nervous when I was right behind the screen before they rolled me into the set and we went live,” she said at a press conference on April 17. “My heart was about to explode out of my chest. But it was a good little skit. It was fun to be a part of. Hopefully I can go back and do it again sometime.”