Beer and burpees?! The Busch family, who are descendants of the Anheuser-Busch family, from MTV’s Busch Family Brewed may be known for their beer empire, over-the-top parties and their 700-acre estate in Missouri, but they proved to Us Weekly that when they’re not drinking a Budweiser, they can also break a sweat.

In the exclusive video above, the family shows Us five workouts anyone can do at home with your sibling, friend, or whoever you are at home with during the quarantine.

Watch the video above to get moving and for more fun with the family, tune into the two-part season finale of Busch Family Brewed on MTV Thursday April 2 at 8 p.m. ET.