WWE superstar Bray Wyatt, whose real name is Windham Lawrence Rotunda, has died at age 36.

“Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda — also known as Bray Wyatt — unexpectedly passed earlier today,” WWE executive Triple H announced via Twitter on Thursday, August 24. “Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time.”

After the news broke, the WWE community shared their support for Wyatt’s family and penned touching tributes in the late athlete’s honor.

“So shocked and saddened to hear of Bray Wyatt’s passing,” current WWE star Lisa Marie Varon tweeted on Wednesday. “This is so hard to process and I am just speechless. Sending my condolences to his family and friends during this difficult and heartbreaking time.”

Dwayne Johnson — who wrestled under the name The Rock — shared a heartfelt post in honor of Wyatt. He also mentioned retired wrestler Terry Funk, who passed away yesterday at age 78.

“I’m heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe,” Johnson, 51, wrote via Twitter on Wednesday. “Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling. Still processing losing the goat, Terry Funk yesterday and now Bray today. My love, light, strength & mana to the Rotunda family and Funk family during this tough, heartbreaking time.”

Wyatt was a third-generation wrestler following in the footsteps of his grandfather Blackjack Mulligan, his father Mike Rotunda and uncles Barry and Kendall Windham. His younger brother Taylor Rotunda is also a professional wrestler and is best known as Bo Dallas.

Wyatt made his debut in the ring in 2010 under the name Husky Harris and was a member of The Nexus. However, after a brief hiatus, he rejoined WWE in 2013 as the leader of The Wyatt Family where he began his time as the villainous frontman. He went on to hold the WWE Championship once in 2017 and the Universal Championship back-to-back in 2019 and 2020.

In late February, Wyatt took a break from the WWE while he battled an unnamed illness. Fightful reported earlier this month that Wyatt had been gearing up for a potential comeback in September.