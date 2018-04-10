WWE Wrestler Ronda Rousey Opens Up About Her Dad’s Suicide: ‘He Was the Best’

Professional wrestler Ronda Rousey was 8 when her beloved father Ron committed suicide in 1995. But the 31-year-old was able to connect with him in the Wednesday, April 11, episode Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.

“He had broke his back and he happened to have a really rare blood disorder that kept him from healing, similar to hemophilia,” Ronda, 31, revealed. “My dad decided to take matters into his own hands ‘cause he was in a huge amount of pain every day. He couldn’t work anymore. He felt like he was just a drag on the family. He was very much the person who takes care of everyone.”

In her 2015 autobiography My Fight/Your Fight, Ronda revealed that while she and her sisters watched Nickelodeon inside, he asphyxiated himself in the garage.

“I remember when he passed, I would try to just tell myself he was on a business trip and he’d be back and that was my way to cope with it,” Ronda told Henry. “I wouldn’t be crying until he was awesome. He was the best.”

Ron would be so proud of Ronda’s WWE debut at WrestleMania 34 on Sunday, April 8. The former UFC champion teamed up with Kurt Angle, an Olympic Gold medal-winning wrestler and defeated veterans Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. Ronda told the WWE, After my wedding day, this is my favorite day of my life I think!”

Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry airs on E! Wednesdays at 9 p.m.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

