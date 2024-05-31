Wynonna Judd is marking her milestone birthday surrounded by friends and loved ones.

The country superstar, who turned 60 on Thursday, May 30, celebrated her special day with the help of Jelly Roll, Reba McEntire, Ashley McBryde and Terri Clark, most of whom posed together for a picture that was posted via McBryde’s Instagram on Wednesday, May 29.

“A night out to celebrate the birthdays of our guiding light @wynonnajudd and our dear friend @shanetarleton,” McBryde, 40, captioned the sweet snap. “It’s hard to get me to go out. But for friends like these I’d walk face first into a hurricane to tell them I love them.”

“I LOVE YOU SOOOOO MUCH!!!!!!!!!!!!!” Judd wrote in the comment section of McBryde’s post, while other social media users wrote birthday wishes of their own to the “I Saw the Light” singer.

“Great pic! Love your dedication to your friends! Happy Birthday Wy!” wrote one Instagram user, while another added, “There’s almost nothing better than showing up for your friends on their special days!!! 🔥❤️ Great looking group of country royalty and legends!!”

The country crooner’s sister, Ashley Judd, also wished her a happy birthday with a sweet video message via Instagram, which she captioned, “Happy 60th Birthday to the Best Sister! May your day be joyous, may your heart be free, & I am grateful for the picture- perfect day God gave us for your day, our quiet time this afternoon, and I’m eager for your special evening tonight! I love you, Sister!”

Wynonna also playfully wished herself a happy birthday via Instagram, posing next to a photo of herself when she was a little girl.

The five-time Grammy Award winning artist’s birthday festivities come after her daughter, Grace Kelley, was arrested in Alabama by the Millbrook Police Department on April 5.

Kelley, 27, was initially charged with indecent exposure and obstructing governmental operation after reportedly exposing her breasts and “lower body” at a highway intersection. Days later, a third charge of soliciting prostitution was added. Wynonna has not yet addressed charges against her daughter.

The country music legend shares Kelley with ex-husband Arch Kelley III. The former couple were married from 1996 to 1998, and also share 29-year-old son, Elijah Kelley.