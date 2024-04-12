Wynonna Judd’s daughter Grace Pauline Kelly has been charged following her misdemeanor arrest earlier this month.

According to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office website, the 27-year-old is being charged with soliciting prostitution, indecent exposure and obstructing governmental operations. Her bond is set at $2,000.

Us Weekly confirmed on April 5 that Kelley was arrested in Alabama after allegedly flashing drivers off the highway. The booking report obtained by Us noted that she will be charted with two misdemeanors.

While Kelley initially had a court date scheduled for Thursday, April 11, Page Six has since reported it is postponed until April 25. (Neither Grace nor mother Judd, 59, have addressed the charges or the alleged incident.)

Grace is the daughter of Judd and her ex-husband, Arch Kelley III. Judd and Arch, who were married from 1996 to 1998, also share 29-year-old son Elijah.

Grace had previously been arrested on drug charges in 2016. She pleaded guilty in May 2017 to meth manufacturing, delivery, sale and possession with intent. Grace was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail, but it was later reduced to 30 days. She was also ordered to complete a drug program and was ordered to spend the rest of her sentence on probation.

Us later confirmed Grace broke probation and was thus sentenced to eight years at West Tennessee State Penitentiary. She was released in November 2019 and granted parole. Less than one year later, Judd addressed the situation.

“I will tell you this. My daughter is the strongest Judd woman in our herstory,” the country singer said during a February 2020 appearance on The Pursuit! with John Rich. “She’s healthier than I was at 23. How she got there — I would not go that way, but I was also sequestered. … That could have been me if I didn’t have music.”

Grace was arrested two months later for violating her probation and was ultimately granted parole and supervised release in 2021. She was arrested again in May 2023 for violating an order of protection and a restraining order. Grace was released in October 2023.

Grace is the mother of Kaliyah Chanel, who was born in April 2022. Judd is an active part of her granddaughter’s life.

“She’s 6 months old and she doesn’t speak yet but she looks right through me.” Judd told Today in October 2022. “She gives me hope. …. [Grandkids] they give you something to think about other than yourself. Because so much of what we do is about us, so it’s nice to be with her because she doesn’t care what I look like.”