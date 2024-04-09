Wynonna Judd’s daughter, Grace Pauline Kelley, was arrested in Alabama after allegedly flashing drivers off the highway.

Kelley, 27, was taken into custody on Friday, April 5, at 5:05 p.m. local time by the Millbrook Police Department, according to her booking report obtained by Us Weekly.

Kelley is being charged with two misdemeanors, including “indecent exposure,” after reportedly exposing her breasts and “lower body” at the intersection of Interstate 65 and Highway 14.

Her second charge is “obstructing governmental operations,” which stemmed from Kelley’s refusal to identify herself when approached by police. Kelley didn’t sit down on the roadside or comply with officers, according to AL.com, which was first to report the news.

Kelley’s bond was set at $1,000 and a court date has been set for Thursday, April 11.

Grace is the only daughter of Judd, 59, and her ex-husband, Arch Kelley III. The former spouses, who were married from 1996 to 1998, also share son Elijah Judd, now 29.

Friday’s arrest isn’t the first time Wynonna’s daughter has gotten into trouble with the law. In June 2016, Grace was arrested on drug charges. She pleaded guilty in May 2017 to meth manufacturing, delivery, sale and possession with intent.

Grace was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail, according to The Sun, which was later knocked down to 30 days in jail. She was ordered to complete a drug program and had to serve the rest of her sentence on probation.

After breaking probation, Us Weekly confirmed that Grace was sentenced in 2018 to eight years at West Tennessee State Penitentiary. She was released in November 2019 and granted parole for the sentence.

Wynonna addressed her daughter’s ups and downs in February 2020. “I will tell you this. My daughter is the strongest Judd woman in our herstory,” she said during an appearance on The Pursuit! with John Rich.

“She’s healthier than I was at 23,” the country singer said of Grace. “How she got there — I would not go that way, but I was also sequestered. … That could have been me if I didn’t have music.”

Unfortunately, Grace’s troubles didn’t end there. She was arrested in April 2020 for a probation violation linked to her 2016 meth case. One year later, Grace was granted parole and given supervised release.

Grace continued the cycle for years, with her most recent arrest coming in May 2023. At the time she was taken into custody for violating an order of protection and a restraining order in addition to violating her parole. She was released in October 2023.

Grace is a mother to daughter Kaliyah Chanel, whom she welcomed in April 2022. Wynonna is an active part of Kailyah’s life, telling Today in October 2022, “She’s 6 months old and she doesn’t speak yet but she looks right through me.”

Wynonna added: “She gives me hope. …. [Grandkids] they give you something to think about other than yourself. Because so much of what we do is about us, so it’s nice to be with her because she doesn’t care what I look like.”

Kaliyah has been a bright light for Wynonna’s family in recent years. Wynonna and sister Ashley Judd suffered a massive loss in April 2022 when their mother, Naomi Judd, died by suicide at age 76. (Naomi and Wynonna were music partners for decades, performing as The Judds.)

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” the sisters shared in a statement at the time. “We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”