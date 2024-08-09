Wynonna Judd’s Daughter Grace Kelley Arrested for Trying to Flee Police

Wynonna Judd‘s daughter, Grace Kelley, has been arrested for the second time in nearly four months.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Kelley, 28, was arrested in Carroll County, Georgia, on Saturday, August 3, on three misdemeanor counts including fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, driving with a suspended/revoked license and using motorcycle equipment improperly.

Police records show Kelley — who is the daughter of Judd, 60, and her first husband, Arch Kelley III — was booked at the Carroll County Jail and spent one day in jail. She was released on a $2,750 bond.

The arrest comes after Us confirmed in early April that Kelley was booked in Alabama after allegedly flashing drivers off the highway.

Related: Wynonna Judd’s Daughter Grace Kelley’s Ups and Downs Over the Years Wynonna Judd’s daughter, Grace Pauline Kelley, has had her fair share of ups and downs over the years. Judd welcomed Grace with ex-husband Arch Kelley III in June 1996. The country singer revealed to the Tampa Bay Times in 1997 that she “almost died” while giving birth to Grace. As Judd recovered, she and Grace […]

According to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, she was charged with soliciting prostitution, indecent exposure and obstructing governmental operations. (Neither Kelley nor Judd have addressed the charges or the alleged incident.)

According to the Daily Mail, Kelley’s charge of soliciting for prostitution was later dismissed. Meanwhile, a charge of indecent exposure, which she admitted to, was reduced to lewd conduct. Kelley was fined $200 with 90 days jail suspended. She also admitted to obstructing government officials. She was fined $500 and sentenced to 90 days in jail, with 30 suspended.

At the time, her court-appointed attorney told the outlet, “She has no means to pay the fine or bond. If she did, she might stand a chance of being freed if the moneys were paid and I made an application to the judge.”

Outside of the legal system, Kelley gave birth to her daughter, Kaliyah Chanel, in March 2022.

Judd provided a glimpse into the bond with her granddaughter during a rare interview with Us Weekly.

“We’ve started singing together,” she told Us in June. “My favorite thing in life is to sit on the porch with her and eat ice cream. She’s in the rocking chair and she [says,] ‘Noni, where are you going? Noni, what are you doing?’ Being with her in those moments [is] where I realized no amount of money can ever make you this happy. I thought it would, but it doesn’t. Lying in the bed with her before bedtime and her putting her nose against mine and me singing to her, and she’s starting to sing back… [it’s] heaven on earth.”

Related: Judd Family Photos Through the Years Cherishing the memories. After Naomi Judd’s April 2022 death, the country singer’s loving family will hold their special moments with her in their hearts. Wynonna Judd and Ashley Judd revealed their mother’s death in a statement on April 30. “Today we sisters experienced a tragedy,” they said in a joint message, shared via Twitter. “We […]

Judd added, “The greatest thing I can tell her is that she’s loved unconditionally. I want her to know her best is good enough.”

While Judd has not spoken out publicly about her daughter’s recent legal troubles, she made a February 2020 appearance on Fox Nation’s The Pursuit! with John Rich where she told the host, “My daughter is the strongest Judd woman in our ‘herstory.’”

Judd and her ex-husband are also parents to son Elijah, 30, who was named after the country singer’s great, great, great grandfather.